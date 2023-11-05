National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Holdings Decreased by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 184.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 277.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.17. 428,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $66.84.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

