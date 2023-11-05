National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. National Grid comprises approximately 1.1% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in National Grid by 41.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Grid Stock Performance
Shares of NGG stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $74.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
