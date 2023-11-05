National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. National Grid comprises approximately 1.1% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in National Grid by 41.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NGG stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $74.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Grid

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.