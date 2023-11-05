Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGPI shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $96.14 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $125.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.86%.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $148,436.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,789.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,536,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $148,436.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,789.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,680,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

