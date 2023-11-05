Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 395 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,149,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,062,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,442,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $157.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.19 and a 200-day moving average of $144.81. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.94 and a 52-week high of $164.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

