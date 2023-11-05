Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $219.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.96 and a 200 day moving average of $231.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

