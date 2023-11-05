Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

