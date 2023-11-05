Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Price Performance
Shares of Navios Maritime stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 63.17% and a net margin of 26.10%.
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
