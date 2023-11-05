Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Price Performance

Shares of Navios Maritime stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 63.17% and a net margin of 26.10%.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

About Navios Maritime

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

