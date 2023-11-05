Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of research firms have commented on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.20 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVTS

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,945.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 306,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $2,547,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,377,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 911,247 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,572 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.55. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 294.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. Research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.