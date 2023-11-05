Needham & Company LLC Cuts Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $35.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Perion Network from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.
Perion Network Price Performance
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Perion Network by 46.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,055,000 after purchasing an additional 945,194 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Perion Network by 110.1% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,321,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,637 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Perion Network by 4.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,039,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 7.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133,242 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
