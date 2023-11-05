Needham & Company LLC Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $63.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.56.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 196.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $60,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at $17,819,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,914 shares of company stock worth $8,654,691. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,759,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,309,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

