Needham & Company LLC Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $75.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on W. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wayfair from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wayfair from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Wayfair from $56.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.93.

NYSE W opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $703,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,464 in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 43.5% during the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $755,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 628.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 105.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $644,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

