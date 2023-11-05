Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $95.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 51.62, a current ratio of 51.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nelnet will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $228,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $608,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $74,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $50,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $228,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 31.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

