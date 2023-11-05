Network International (LON:NETW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 391.60 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 390.60 ($4.75). Approximately 520,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,478,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 389.40 ($4.74).

Network International Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 383.89. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3,255.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Network International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.