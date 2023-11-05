Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $145.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.29.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,673,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 502.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

