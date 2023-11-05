New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Bought by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after buying an additional 3,726,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 837.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 873,440 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 11.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 277,472 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 84.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 185,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NMFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

NMFC stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $95.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 113.28%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

