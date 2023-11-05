New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. McAdam LLC grew its stake in State Street by 2.2% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in State Street by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $67.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

