New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $4.36 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $392,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $5,845,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEHC stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

