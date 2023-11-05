New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

