New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $41,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $460,091. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.0 %

ROK stock opened at $263.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $240.30 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.