New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.44% of Amdocs worth $52,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $83,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of DOX opened at $82.53 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

