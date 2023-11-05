NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.01

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.01 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 77.28 ($0.94). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 81.10 ($0.99), with a volume of 1,697,992 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NewRiver REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 103.75 ($1.26).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.63, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of £253.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1,622.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 7 million sq ft and comprises 26 community shopping centres and 14 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

