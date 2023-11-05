News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 954.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,568 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in News were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in News by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in News by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in News by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at News

In other News news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

