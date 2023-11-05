Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. 20,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 3,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Nexi Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

