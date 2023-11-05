NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,938,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,960,160. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy



NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

