NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,247 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

