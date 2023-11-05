NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 55.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,413,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $707,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,656 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE NKE traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.06. 7,567,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,423,563. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.11. The stock has a market cap of $162.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

