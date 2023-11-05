noco-noco (NASDAQ:NCNC) Shares Down 4%

noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 1,002,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,581,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

noco-noco Trading Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92.

About noco-noco

noco-noco Inc operates as an early-stage decarbonization solution provider in Asia. It engages in manufacturing and leasing battery products, including batteries and BEVs to commercial transportation companies, and of ESS to renewable power plants and other power plants requiring grid stabilization and backup power; and the provision of carbon abatement solutions for landowners and carbon credit sales.

