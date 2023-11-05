Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,078,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 9,439.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,812,000 after purchasing an additional 702,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,716 shares of company stock worth $1,744,056 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Nordson Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $221.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $253.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.92 and a 200 day moving average of $230.47.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.34%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

