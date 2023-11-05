Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,570 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

