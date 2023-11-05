Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 84 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $752,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $258.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.33 and a 200-day moving average of $262.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $217.70 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.