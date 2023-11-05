Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.5% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.88 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.