Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $59.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

