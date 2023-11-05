Northcape Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 100.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 42,091.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 214,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $127.45. The company had a trading volume of 365,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,040. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $104.14 and a 52-week high of $138.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.85.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

