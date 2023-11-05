Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 172,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 121,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 75,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $18.72. 37,388 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

