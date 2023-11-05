Northcape Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.05. 7,280,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,397,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $74.24 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

