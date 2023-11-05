Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 106,924 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,924 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

