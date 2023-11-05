Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,881,441,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.16 and a 200-day moving average of $282.47. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 152.00% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

