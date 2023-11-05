Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.55.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.56. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Northern Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

