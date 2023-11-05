Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,917 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 467,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 264,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 51,631 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 815,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 133,749 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 505,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 137,914 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 55,857 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.