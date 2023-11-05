Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 987 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,794,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $57.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.