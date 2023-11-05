Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 142 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

