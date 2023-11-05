Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 82,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

