Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.31.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

