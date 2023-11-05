Northwest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 801,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $21,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period.

DFAC stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

