Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.24 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.12.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

