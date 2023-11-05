Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $6.65 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,450,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,349 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,592,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,543 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

