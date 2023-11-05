Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $8.86 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.