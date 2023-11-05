Northwest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $123,341,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 561,771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average of $106.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

