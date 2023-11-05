Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

