Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $144.34 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.89.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

